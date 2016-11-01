Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Hillary Clinton will be in Sanford today
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 10:34 AM
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will be hosting a rally in Sanford, Florida today, Nov. 1.
Clinton will be at the Sanford Civic Center on 401 E. Seminole Blvd. starting at 6:15 p.m. Doors open at 4:15 p.m. You can RSVP to the event here
According to her website, Clinton will "o
utline her plans to create an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, and her vision for an America that is stronger together."
Over the last couple weeks, both Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump have been all over Central Florida. Trump makes his return to the I-4 corridor tomorrow, at the Orlando Amphitheater
on the Central Florida Fairgrounds.
