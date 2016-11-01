Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Bloggytown

Hillary Clinton will be in Sanford today

Posted By on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 10:34 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA HILLARY CLINTON'S FACEBOOK PAGE
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will be hosting a rally in Sanford, Florida today, Nov. 1.

Clinton will be at the Sanford Civic Center on 401 E. Seminole Blvd. starting at 6:15 p.m. Doors open at 4:15 p.m. You can RSVP to the event here.

According to her website, Clinton will "outline her plans to create an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top, and her vision for an America that is stronger together."

Over the last couple weeks, both Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump have been all over Central Florida. Trump makes his return to the I-4 corridor tomorrow, at the Orlando Amphitheater on the Central Florida Fairgrounds.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michael J. Fox reunited with his DeLorean at Universal Studios Orlando Read More

  2. Disney World finally gets a 'Zootopia' meet-and-greet, 8 months after the film debuts Read More

  3. Hillary Clinton will be in Orlando Tuesday Read More

  4. Disney's new Muppets-themed pizza joint PizzeRizzo, is finally about to open Read More

  5. Utility companies continue pouring money into Florida solar amendment Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation