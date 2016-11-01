The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

The Gist

Florida artists unveil massive 'When Pigs Fly' Trump mural

Posted By on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 1:26 PM

click image PHOTO VIA NADEGEGREEN/TWITTER
  • Photo via NadegeGreen/Twitter
A massive mural depicting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as a pantless, winged pig appeared in Miami this week.

As first reported by Miami New Times, the piece is called "When Pigs Fly," after the complete absurdity of Donald Trump ever becoming president, and was created by Miami artists Rei Ramirez and Ivan Roque.

"The inspiration was really just all that's happening in politics right now," said Ramirez to the Times. "I found it really odd that the character of Donald Trump could get to be a potential president."

The mural is located at the New Florida Majority building, at 8330 Biscayne Blvd in Miami.


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Michael J. Fox reunited with his DeLorean at Universal Studios Orlando Read More

  2. Hillary Clinton will be in Sanford today Read More

  3. Disney World finally gets a 'Zootopia' meet-and-greet, 8 months after the film debuts Read More

  4. Utility companies continue pouring money into Florida solar amendment Read More

  5. Disney's new Muppets-themed pizza joint PizzeRizzo, is finally about to open Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation