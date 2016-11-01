Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Florida artists unveil massive 'When Pigs Fly' Trump mural
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 1:26 PM
Photo via NadegeGreen/Twitter
A massive mural depicting Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump as a pantless, winged pig appeared in Miami this week.
As first reported by Miami New Times
, the piece is called "When Pigs Fly," after the complete absurdity of Donald Trump ever becoming president, and was created by Miami artists Rei Ramirez and Ivan Roque.
"The inspiration was really just all that's happening in politics right now," said Ramirez to the Times
. "I found it really odd that the character of Donald Trump could get to be a potential president."
The mural is located at the New Florida Majority building, at 8330 Biscayne Blvd in Miami.
