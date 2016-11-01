Downtown French brasserie DoveCote will start serving brunch this Sunday

click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy DoveCote.
-
Croque madame with frisee salad.
The list of places serving eggs and bacon for three times the amount you'd pay on any given weekday grows: Add DoveCote
to the list.
The rustic French brasserie on the main floor of the Bank of America building in the heart of Orlando's CBD will start serving croque madames
and classic fines herbes
omelets starting this Sunday, Nov. 6.
Other brunch options on the full menu
include pumpkin swirl coffee cake, a traditional smoked salmon platter, salade Lyonnaise (basically bacon and eggs over bitter salad greens called frisée) and mushroom-Gruyere quiche.
Along with the new brunch menu developed by executive chef Clay Miller, bar manager Josh Hiller has put together a trés chouette
bev list including daytime cocktails like DC Grog, made with hibiscus milk-washed rum, spiced maple and citrus. Mimosas will be served either by the flute or the Magnum, and Bloody Marys will come in 32-ounce jugs — bring a straw for mine, please.
We'd recommend reservations for the first couple of weeks while the buzz is extra buzzy, and at the moment, brunch will only be on Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
DoveCote
390 N. Orange Ave.
407-930-1700
dovecoteorlando.com