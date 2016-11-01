Bloggytown

Tuesday, November 1, 2016

Donald Trump will be in Orlando Wednesday

Posted By on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 12:15 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JOEY ROULETTE
  • Photo by Joey Roulette
Donald Trump is coming to Orlando this Wednesday to rally with supporters.

The Republican presidential nominee will appear Nov. 2 at the Orlando Amphitheater on the Central Florida Fairgrounds at 4603 W. Colonial Drive. The event starts at 4 p.m.

You can RSVP to the rally here. Trump is also visiting Miami, Pensacola and Jacksonville this week, according to his event schedule.

