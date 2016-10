Donald Trump will be in Orlando Wednesday

click to enlarge Photo by Joey Roulette

Donald Trump is coming to Orlando this Wednesday to rally with supporters.The Republican presidential nominee will appear Nov. 2 at the Orlando Amphitheater on the Central Florida Fairgrounds at 4603 W. Colonial Drive. The event starts at 4 p.m.You can RSVP to the rally here . Trump is also visiting Miami, Pensacola and Jacksonville this week, according to his event schedule