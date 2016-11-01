Tuesday, November 1, 2016
Donald Trump will be in Orlando Wednesday
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Tue, Nov 1, 2016 at 12:15 AM
click to enlarge
Donald Trump is coming to Orlando this Wednesday to rally with supporters.
The Republican presidential nominee will appear Nov. 2 at the Orlando Amphitheater on the Central Florida Fairgrounds at 4603 W. Colonial Drive. The event starts at 4 p.m.
You can RSVP to the rally here
. Trump is also visiting Miami, Pensacola and Jacksonville this week, according to his event schedule
.
Tags: donald trump, trump, clinton, hillary clinton, election 2016, florida politics, Image