The best things to do in Orlando on Halloween night

The Haunt at Old Town:
-
Photo by Kent Phillips
-
Mickey’s not-so-scary Halloween Party. Walt Disney World Resort
A Halloween party with live entertainment, car decorating contests, costume contests and more starting at 8 pm.
Will’s Pub hosts Halloween with con Leche
featuring this free event with live music, a recycled costume contest, pumpkin bomb specials and free candy because you know you miss trick or treating starting at 9 p.m.
Mac Sabbath and American Party machine will perform at The Abbey at 8 p.m. Expect a greasy Halloween show where musicians play drive-thru metal that looks like a junk food lovers nightmare full of lasers, an evil Grimace and demonic Ronald McDonald.
Backbooth presents Escape: Chamber of Horrors
bringing all lovers of fetish together for one spooky night of the year starting at 9 p.m. Coming in costume or with fetish wear will get you a discount for sure.
Halloween at Cranes Roost Park
is a free family Halloween event with trick-or-treating, costume contests, kids activities, live performances and more running from 5-9 p.m.
Artegon Marketplace Halloween
is a free costume contest from 3-7 p.m. before you head to trick-or-treat. Best, most creative costumes will win prizes.
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween
lets you trick-or-treat throughout the park, view villainous themed shows with favorite characters like Oogie Boogie and Jafar, and take pictures with characters in Halloween costumes. Event happens all day.
Halloween Horror Nights 26
spookiest night of them all is packed with haunted houses from shows like American Horror story and The Walking dead, scare zones where you have to put on a brave face and a new virtual reality experience called The Repository.
Pumpkins & Munchkins
is a free family-friendly Halloween event featuring bounce houses, a trick-or-treat trail, a costume contest and more at Shady Park from 6:30-8:30 pm.
Sak Comedy Club
puts on Halloween Torture show at 8:30 p.m., a different twist to their regular improv shows. Dress up in costume for a chance to win prizes.