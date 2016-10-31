Monday, October 31, 2016
Talib Kweli, Ani DiFranco and more will play free 'Show Up and Vote' show in Orlando this week
By Colin Wolf
on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 10:23 AM
As part of Global Citizen's Show Up & Vote
project, musicians Talib Kweli, Ani DiFranco and more will be hosting a free show in Orlando this week.
The show will take place Nov. 3 at the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park. According to Billboard
, Wale, Vic Mensa, Justin Skye and Madame Ghandi are also expected to be on the bill.
The show runs from 6-9 p.m.
Check the Facebook event page
for more details on the show.
