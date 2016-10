Talib Kweli, Ani DiFranco and more will play free 'Show Up and Vote' show in Orlando this week

click to enlarge Photo via Okay Player

Talib Kweli

As part of Global Citizen's Show Up & Vote project, musicians Talib Kweli, Ani DiFranco and more will be hosting a free show in Orlando this week.The show will take place Nov. 3 at the Walt Disney Amphitheater at Lake Eola Park. According to Billboard , Wale, Vic Mensa, Justin Skye and Madame Ghandi are also expected to be on the bill.The show runs from 6-9 p.m.Check the Facebook event page for more details on the show.