Road Trip: Clipping plays St. Pete Tuesday night

Even if one isn't a fan of's noise-prog-inspired approach to hip-hop – which, if you're not, WHY NOT? – you've got to admit that there's some perverse glee to be taken from the knowledge that some hardcorestans are in for a night they'll never forget when they queue up outside thein St. Pete on Tuesday night. In all likelihood, there's gonna be a small (?) contingent of people who are there because Daveed Diggs – who played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the original Broadway incarnation of– is one-third of this L.A. hip-hop group."Hip-hop? I love hip-hop! I mean, I love, and that's hip-hop, so I'll love this I'm sure." PROBABLY NOT.Even if the vintage-industrial vibes of bill-matesaren't enough of a clue, even a cursory listen to Clipping's catalog (especially their latest sci-fi-dystopian epic,) would indicate that the sort of hip-hop that this group traffics in is not at all the sort of hip-hop that jams up the line at the TKTS booth. Lyrically dense and sonically abrasive, the music that Clipping makes is knotty and challenging, giving home listeners plenty to chew on in infinite rewinds while giving live crowds a visceral blast of thick noise combined with Diggs' unbelievably rapid-fire lyrical delivery. It definitely ain't nights on Broadway, and it's definitely worth the two-hour drive you'll need to make from Orlando to catch this show.