Monday, October 31, 2016

Road Trip: Clipping plays St. Pete Tuesday night

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 6:15 AM

click to enlarge clipping-2016-promo-04-suzypoling-1780x1500-300.jpg

Even if one isn't a fan of Clipping's noise-prog-inspired approach to hip-hop – which, if you're not, WHY NOT? – you've got to admit that there's some perverse glee to be taken from the knowledge that some hardcore Hamilton stans are in for a night they'll never forget when they queue up outside the Local 662 in St. Pete on Tuesday night. In all likelihood, there's gonna be a small (?) contingent of people who are there because Daveed Diggs – who played Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson in the original Broadway incarnation of Hamilton – is one-third of this L.A. hip-hop group.

"Hip-hop? I love hip-hop! I mean, I love Hamilton, and that's hip-hop, so I'll love this I'm sure." PROBABLY NOT.


Even if the vintage-industrial vibes of bill-mates Youth Code aren't enough of a clue, even a cursory listen to Clipping's catalog (especially their latest sci-fi-dystopian epic, Splendor & Misery) would indicate that the sort of hip-hop that this group traffics in is not at all the sort of hip-hop that jams up the line at the TKTS booth. Lyrically dense and sonically abrasive, the music that Clipping makes is knotty and challenging, giving home listeners plenty to chew on in infinite rewinds while giving live crowds a visceral blast of thick noise combined with Diggs' unbelievably rapid-fire lyrical delivery. It definitely ain't nights on Broadway, and it's definitely worth the two-hour drive you'll need to make from Orlando to catch this show.

Clipping plays the Local 662 – 662 Central Ave, St. Petersburg – on Tuesday, Nov. 1 with Youth Code.

