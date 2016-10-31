Judge orders the release of Pulse gunman 911 calls

click to enlarge
Despite objections from family and friends related to the victims of the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub, a judge has ordered the release of more 911 calls from the night of June 12.
On Monday, Oct. 31,
Circuit Judge Margaret Schreiber ordered the calls to and from the shooter, Omar Mateen, to be made public and released immediately, reports the AP
.
The City of Orlando has already released a transcript of the calls.
Media companies have been fighting for the release of these 911 calls since the shooting, with the aim of shedding more light on how the first responders handled the situation. However, Lawyers with the City of Orlando argue that the tapes should be kept private because they may have captured the sounds of people dying.
According to the Orlando Sentinel
,
Schreiber withheld from ruling on the other 232 911 calls, and will decide if all, or any, should be made available to the public.