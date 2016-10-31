Bloggytown

Monday, October 31, 2016

Hillary Clinton will be in Orlando Tuesday

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 11:01 AM

PHOTO VIA HILLARY CLINTON FACEBOOK PAGE
Just one week before election day, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will make a stop in Orlando Tuesday for a rally.

Details on where or what time Clinton will be speaking have yet to be announced. Clinton has a full schedule on Tuesday with plans to appear in Tampa and Fort Lauderdale.

Vice President Joe Biden will be campaigning for Clinton on Wednesday in Tampa and West Palm Beach. President Barack Obama has also scheduled rallies in support for Clinton on Thursday in South Florida and Jacksonville.

