Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 31, 2016

Tip Jar

Drink too many of these spoopy Halloween cocktails tonight

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 10:35 AM

It's Halloween night! You're having people over, you're trying to get sloppy-drunk and scare trick-or-treaters coming to your door, whatever. Here are three creepy drinks you can make fast.

click to enlarge Corpse Reviver No. 2 - PHOTO BY JESSICA BRYCE YOUNG
  • photo by Jessica Bryce Young
  • Corpse Reviver No. 2
Corpse Reviver No. 2
There's no cocktail more appropriate for Halloween than this 1920s classic.
Costume to wear while drinking:
Morticia and/or Gomez Addams

1 ounce gin
1 ounce triple sec
1 ounce Cocchi Americano
1 ounce lemon juice
dash of absinthe

Rinse a chilled cocktail glass (a martini glass or coupe) with the absinthe: pour in a dash, swirl it around to coat the glass, and dump out any leftovers. Pour the first four ingredients into a cocktail mixer with ice and shake thoroughly, then strain into the coated glass.


click to enlarge Blackest Russian cocktail - PHOTO BY JESSICA BRYCE YOUNG
  • photo by Jessica Bryce Young
  • Blackest Russian cocktail
Extremely Black Russian
Our Remixed recipe for the '70s classic makes an extremely creepy quaff.
Costume to wear while drinking:
corpse paint, death metal band T-shirt

1 1/2 ounces vodka (preferably Tito's)
1 ounce coffee liqueur (Kahlua or other)
1/2 ounce Cruzan Blackstrap rum
2 capsules activated charcoal (available at any drugstore)

Empty the charcoal capsules (carefully!) into a mixing glass; wear an apron or something black just to be on the safe side, stain-wise. Then add the liquors and a few ice cubes to the glass and stir. Strain (carefully!) into a glass over a large piece of ice. Brutal.


click to enlarge Pop Rocks Pop-a-Shot - PHOTO BY JESSICA BRYCE YOUNG
  • photo by Jessica Bryce Young
  • Pop Rocks Pop-a-Shot
Pop Rocks Pop-a-Shot
Because CANDY. For a cocktail instead of a shot, see recipe here.
Costume to wear while drinking:
"the '80s"

honey
Pop Rocks candy packets
bourbon
Aperol
ginger ale
shotglasses

Pour the honey into a saucer and let it spread to a greater diameter than your shotglasses. Open and pour the Pop Rocks into another saucer, also spreading them out. Dip shotglass rims first in honey, then in Pop Rocks (you may hear some premature popping).

In a mixing glass, a pitcher or a measuring cup with a pouring spout, combine equal parts bourbon, Aperol and ginger ale. Carefully pour into the shotglasses, being careful not to knock off the candy.

Lick the Pop Rocks off the rim, then toss down the shot. Explodey!

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. What to do in Orlando for Halloween 2016: parties and events Read More

  2. The best things to do in Orlando on Halloween night Read More

  3. Talib Kweli, Ani DiFranco and more will play free 'Show Up and Vote' show in Orlando this week Read More

  4. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

  5. Disney's new Muppets-themed pizza joint PizzeRizzo, is finally about to open Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation