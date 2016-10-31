The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 31, 2016

The Gist

Disney's new Muppets-themed pizza joint PizzeRizzo, is finally about to open

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 10:31 AM

click image PHOTO VIA @DISNEYZIGGY | TWITTER
  • Photo via @DisneyZiggy | Twitter
Disney's Hollywood Studios has seen vast sections of the park close as it transforms into what will practically be a brand new park.

One of the few corners of Disney's Hollywood Studios that has remained virtually untouched has been the area now known as Muppets Courtyard. This small section of the park, with what used to be an afterthought of an attraction, has become a well-themed, crowded land.

The area has seen many small changes, including the draining of the famous Miss Piggy fountain (though it does look to be temporary), but the largest update to Muppets Courtyard has been the redo of Pizza Planet. PizzeRizzo will keep pizza on the menu but that's about the only connection PizzePizzo will have to the former occupant.

Disney recently released new details on this Muppets themed pizza joint. According to the Disney Parks Blog, the menu will include personal pizzas, subs, and Antipasto Salad. Italian-inspired desserts will also be available. There will be two specialty drinks; a non-alcoholic Peach Bellini and a Wildberry-Basil Lemonade Limoncello.

We've seen plenty of details already in the outdoor dining areas but we recently learned new details on the indoor dining areas. Gone are the arcade games that made a visit to Pizza Planet kinda worth it (well not really, but it was at least a distraction from the cardboard pizza you were consuming).

Instead, we have an upstairs dining room themed to a banquet hall where a wedding reception is taking place. Expect typical wedding reception music, like the Chicken Dance, and there will even be a disco ball.

PizzeRizzo will open on November 18, just in time for the Thanksgiving crowds. In the meantime, if you're looking for subpar pizza in an excellent themed environment there's always the Boardwalk Pizza Window.

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. What to do in Orlando for Halloween 2016: parties and events Read More

  2. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

  3. Baldwin Park named one of the best neighborhoods in the U.S. for trick-or-treating Read More

  4. One dead, another injured after shooting at Pine Hills barbershop Read More

  5. Two Florida women charged with election fraud in Miami-Dade Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation