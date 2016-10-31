The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Monday, October 31, 2016

The Heard

Band of the Week: Autarx

Posted By on Mon, Oct 31, 2016 at 5:00 AM

click to enlarge autarxcolor.jpg


Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Autarx.

Autarx is playing Will’s Pub on Sunday, Nov. 6.

Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
  • Raised-By-Wolves - Vocals
  • Sven Pauldron - Bass
  • Sam Saint-Claire - Guitar
  • Robin Hillcastle - Synthesizers
  • Weapon II - Drums

When did the band form?
  • 2013 was our first show. Things didn’t start clicking until we got a guitar player in 2015 though.
Currently available releases:
  • Out of print, sold out at the moment.

Websites:
Upcoming shows:
  • Nov. 6 with Jacuzzi Boys @ Will’s Pub

Describe your sound in five words:
  • Powerful Ancient Night Wraith Punk

Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
When people start anachronistically pogo-ing to our song “Solitude”.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Two bands. Golden Pelicans and Wet Nurse, kings and queens of Mills.

What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Locally, we’re sometimes linked with that UK goth post punk stuff. Even back when we were just finding our feet and hadn’t added a guitar player we would get compared to Siouxsie and the Banshees (what does that even mean? like…what era? post-Kaleidoscope?! or?). That seems to be an Orlando thing. People see a girl looking corpsey who can actually sing and thats where their reference point is.

In reality we’re drawing from a wide variety of influences and see ourselves more akin to the California-based punk bands on the Hell Comes to Your House compilation. But even that is a weak comparison. We may have reached a “goth”-ish rock sound (do we even?) but it was by way of soaking up ideas from Alice Cooper, The Stranglers, everything related to Dangerhouse or What? records, Nico albums, early TSOL, motorik-beat krautrock, Jerry’s Kids, Grace Slick, The Wipers, Shangri-Las, Burzum, 70’s Cleveland Punk, Legal Weapon, Cluster, The Kinks, D.I., Bowie…..

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Sometimes we get paid.

Any big news to share?
Yes we are in the market for a “band dog” for which we will bestow the name Artard. World-renowned kennels selling (quality) pure of blood dogs please contact us. No doofus looking golden retrievers, we aren’t trying to live in a Tom Hanks movie. Must have appreciation for dark rooms (and of course river caves). Just bring said pureblood (we will be able to tell by its tail) to the Orlando Weekly office with the Attention: Will Walker. Money is no object in that we have none.

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. What to do in Orlando for Halloween 2016: parties and events Read More

  2. The best things to do in Orlando on Halloween night Read More

  3. Talib Kweli, Ani DiFranco and more will play free 'Show Up and Vote' show in Orlando this week Read More

  4. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

  5. Baldwin Park named one of the best neighborhoods in the U.S. for trick-or-treating Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation