Band of the Week: Autarx

Orlando Weekly
's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Autarx
.
Autarx is playing Will’s Pub on Sunday, Nov. 6.
Just the facts:
Who's in the band?
When did the band form?
- Raised-By-Wolves - Vocals
- Sven Pauldron - Bass
- Sam Saint-Claire - Guitar
- Robin Hillcastle - Synthesizers
- Weapon II - Drums
Currently available releases:
- 2013 was our first show. Things didn’t start clicking until we got a guitar player in 2015 though.
Websites:
Upcoming shows:
- Out of print, sold out at the moment.
Describe your sound in five words:
- Nov. 6 with Jacuzzi Boys @ Will’s Pub
Five questions:
- Powerful Ancient Night Wraith Punk
What has been your most memorable show so far?
When people start anachronistically pogo-ing to our song “Solitude”.
Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
Two bands. Golden Pelicans and Wet Nurse, kings and queens of Mills.
What description gets used for your band that you would most
like to correct people on? Why?
Locally, we’re sometimes linked with that UK goth post punk stuff. Even back when we were just finding our feet and hadn’t added a guitar player we would get compared to Siouxsie and the Banshees (what does that even mean? like…what era? post-Kaleidoscope
?! or?). That seems to be an Orlando thing. People see a girl looking corpsey who can actually sing and thats where their reference point is.
In reality we’re drawing from a wide variety of influences and see ourselves more akin to the California-based punk bands on the Hell Comes to Your House
compilation. But even that is a weak comparison. We may have reached a “goth”-ish rock sound (do we even?) but it was by way of soaking up ideas from Alice Cooper, The Stranglers, everything related to Dangerhouse or What? records, Nico albums, early TSOL, motorik-beat krautrock, Jerry’s Kids, Grace Slick, The Wipers, Shangri-Las, Burzum, 70’s Cleveland Punk, Legal Weapon, Cluster, The Kinks, D.I., Bowie…..
What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band? What's your least favorite? Why?
Sometimes we get paid.
Any big news to share?
Yes we are in the market for a "band dog" for which we will bestow the name Artard. World-renowned kennels selling (quality) pure of blood dogs please contact us. No doofus looking golden retrievers, we aren't trying to live in a Tom Hanks movie. Must have appreciation for dark rooms (and of course river caves). Just bring said pureblood (we will be able to tell by its tail) to the Orlando Weekly
office with the Attention: Will Walker. Money is no object in that we have none.