Blood-curdling! NYC hardcore champions Madball are playing a very last-minute show tonight in downtown Orlando. Still going strong after a few decades of pit-inciting and general mayhem, the band, led by Agnostic Front vocalist Roger Miret's brother Freddy Cricien, is pure brute force live.Madball plays Backbooth tonight at 7 pm with 430 Steps, Nailed Shut and Kill The Addict. Tickets are $10. Brave the Halloween crowds, open up the pit.