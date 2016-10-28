Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 28, 2016

Bloggytown

You can live stream Obama's rally for Hillary Clinton at UCF here

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 2:04 PM

President Barack Obama will be at University of Central Florida's CFE Arena today stumping for Hillary Clinton. If you want to see the POTUS without dealing with the crowds, you can stream the whole event here. 

The rally starts at 5 p.m. with President Obama expected to get on the podium at around 6 p.m. 

Obama is expected to discuss and encourage early voting, which ends on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Orange County. 
Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Omarosa and other 'Women for Trump' surrogates visit Pulse Read More

  2. Baldwin Park named one of the best neighborhoods in the U.S. for trick-or-treating Read More

  3. One dead, another injured after shooting at Pine Hills barbershop Read More

  4. President Obama will be at CFE Arena today Read More

  5. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation