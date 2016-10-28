You can live stream Obama's rally for Hillary Clinton at UCF here
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 2:04 PM
President Barack Obama will be at University of Central Florida's CFE Arena today stumping for Hillary Clinton. If you want to see the POTUS without dealing with the crowds, you can stream the whole event here.
The rally starts at 5 p.m. with President Obama expected to get on the podium at around 6 p.m.
Obama is expected to discuss and encourage early voting, which ends on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Orange County.