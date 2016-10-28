The Gist

Friday, October 28, 2016

Tickets for Wrestlemania 33 go on sale Nov. 18, good luck

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 12:00 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA WWE WEBSITE
  • Photo via WWE website
World Wrestling Entertainment has announced that tickets to WrestleMania 33 at the Camping World Stadium will go on sale via Ticketmaster in three weeks.

Though the match itself isn't until April 2, 2017, the scramble for tickets is expected to be rough if 2008's event is any indication.

That was the last time that match came to Orlando, where it brought together 70,000 fans for the spectacle, theatrics and thrills that have become synonymous with the entertainment company.

According to Ticketmaster, prices will range from $38 to $2,130 when the sale goes public on Friday, Nov. 18 at 10:00 a.m.

WESH reports that, over the past nine years, WrestleMania and its supporters have provided its host cities with $700 million in economic impact.

