Sia's journey from indie darling to pop sensation brings her to the Amway Center this weekend

Few stories embody the American Dream more than this Australian melodist’s journey from indie darling to recluse to songwriter-to-the-stars and, finally, to bona fide pop sensation at age 40. Her voice and song craftsmanship are enough to keep the world watching even as she hides her face, something that interviewer Howard Stern chalks up to insecurity but that she credits to privacy and mental health concerns. In a 2014 interview on 60 Minutes, Sia Furler made correspondent Chris Connelly smile as she created a full-bodied, rich and emotive mock melody – using only a pianist – seemingly out of thin air. It’s fun to see some of pop’s biggest names try on their Sia suits every once in a while (Rihanna, Beyoncé, Shakira, Britney), but it’s even better to hear those same tracks in Sia’s guttural, instinctive voice that, were it not so poignant, would almost betray the purity of their structure.
with Miguel, Alunageorge | 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 800-745-3000 | amwaycenter.com
| $32-$121.50