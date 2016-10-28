Friday, October 28, 2016
Punk vets Strung Out pogo into House of Blues tonight
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 1:26 PM
Photo via Strung Out/Facebook
Early Fat Wreck Chords mainstays Strung Out
will show the kids and not-so-kids how pop-punk is done tonight, opening for fellow three-chord lifers Pennywise.
Strung Out, Pennywise, Unwritten Law and Runaway Kids
play the House of Blues tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently $25-$37.
