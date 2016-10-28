The Heard

Friday, October 28, 2016

Punk vets Strung Out pogo into House of Blues tonight

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 1:26 PM

click image PHOTO VIA STRUNG OUT/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Strung Out/Facebook
Early Fat Wreck Chords mainstays Strung Out will show the kids and not-so-kids how pop-punk is done tonight, opening for fellow three-chord lifers Pennywise.

Strung Out, Pennywise, Unwritten Law and Runaway Kids play the House of Blues tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently $25-$37.

