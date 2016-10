Punk vets Strung Out pogo into House of Blues tonight

click image Photo via Strung Out/Facebook

Early Fat Wreck Chords mainstays Strung Out will show the kids and not-so-kids how pop-punk is done tonight, opening for fellow three-chord lifers Pennywise. Strung Out, Pennywise, Unwritten Law and Runaway Kids play the House of Blues tonight at 7 p.m. Tickets are currently $25-$37.