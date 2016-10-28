Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 28, 2016

Bloggytown

President Obama will be at CFE Arena today

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 10:05 AM

click image PHOTO VIA HILLARY CLINTON CAMPAIGN
President Barack Obama will be campaigning for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton on Friday at the CFE Arena on the campus of the University of Central Florida. 

The event in Orlando on Oct. 28 goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m., according to the Clinton campaign. You can RSVP here. 

Obama will focus his remarks on encouraging early voting, which ends on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Orange County. 

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Baldwin Park named one of the best neighborhoods in the U.S. for trick-or-treating Read More

  2. Omarosa and other 'Women for Trump' surrogates visit Pulse Read More

  3. One dead, another injured after shooting at Pine Hills barbershop Read More

  4. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

  5. What to do in Orlando for Halloween 2016: parties and events Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation