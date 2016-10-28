Friday, October 28, 2016
President Obama will be at CFE Arena today
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 10:05 AM
click image
President Barack Obama will be campaigning for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton on Friday at the CFE Arena on the campus of the University of Central Florida.
The event in Orlando on Oct. 28 goes from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with doors opening at 3 p.m., according to the Clinton campaign. You can RSVP here.
Obama will focus his remarks on encouraging early voting, which ends on Sunday, Nov. 6 in Orange County.
