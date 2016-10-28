Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, October 28, 2016

Bloggytown

Ormond Beach has a serious flasher problem

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 1:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORMOND BEACH MAIN STREET
  • Photo via Ormond Beach Main Street
Ormond Beach Police are on the lookout for at least two suspects accused of exposing themselves to unsuspecting women and children.

One man has been the subject of three incidents where women have been flashed beachside while jogging or walking their dogs, according to WESH.

The reports have happened within a mile of each other and range between 5:00 and 5:30 a.m. Two of the occurrences involved the same woman, and in at least one occasion he was spotted jogging with nothing but shoes on before speeding off in his car after being seen.

He is said to be between 25 and 35, with dark, long wavy hair and an average build.

Meanwhile, police are looking for another Ormond Beach man who flashed two young kids on Thursday night. He began the night by touching himself near a young girl in a Publix before running away when her mother spotted him.

"She's (explicit) 11 years old! I'm so disgusted and freaked out. She's crying," the mother told a 911 dispatcher, according to WFTV

20 minutes later, he did the same thing to another child at a Motel 6 parking lot. A parent attempted to follow the man to no avail.

Police believe the incidents to be unrelated.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Omarosa and other 'Women for Trump' surrogates visit Pulse Read More

  2. Baldwin Park named one of the best neighborhoods in the U.S. for trick-or-treating Read More

  3. One dead, another injured after shooting at Pine Hills barbershop Read More

  4. President Obama will be at CFE Arena today Read More

  5. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation