Mac Sabbath serve up a deliciously creepy Halloween party at the Abbey

The year’s most frightening holiday is coming up faster than a horde of hungry zombies. Ghosts, vampires and reanimated skeletons fill the roster of standard Halloween horrors, but aren’t they mere distractions from life’s true horrors? Getting ghosted by our new Tinder love, credit card debt sucking our bank accounts dry, and disease leaving our bones withered and useless – these are the spectres that should wake us, dripping in cold sweat and panting for air, in the middle of the night. Parody tribute metal band Mac Sabbath plays to the terrors of the fast food industry with their “drive-thru metal” this Halloween at the Abbey: Dressed as characters from McDonaldland, members Ronald Osbourne, Slayer MacCheeze, Grimalice and Catburglar play Black Sabbath songs cleverly rewritten to skewer the “food,” employee treatment and overall culture that McDonald’s has spawned over their decades of existence. Sure it’s convenient and delicious – but at what cost? Whatever your food preferences may be (hell, Ozzy Osbourne had a taste for bats – at least he knew he was eating real meat every time), Mac Sabbath’s legendary stage show and commitment to an over-the-top bit make great entertainment for anyone who’s ready to confront the daily frightfest we call life.
with American Party Machine | 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 31 | The Abbey, 100 S Eola Drive | 407-704-6261 | abbeyorlando.com
| $15-$18