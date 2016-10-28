Lindsey Stirling shows off her pop violin chops at Bob Carr

click to enlarge
Lindsey Stirling, the young violinist best known for incorporating dancefloor electronics into her music to massive YouTube and chart success, has an incredibly fervent and dedicated following, and they're sure to show up in force to this Dr. Phillips show. Stirling’s music combines classically trained chops with pop smarts for maximum earworm effectiveness. Meanwhile, live shows are spectacles of visual flair and over-the-top choreography, like a steampunk-meets-anime Cirque du Soleil explosion. Stirling plays our fair city as part of a larger tour promoting her third album, Brave Enough
, featuring collaborations with the likes of Lecrae and Weezer’s Rivers Cuomo. Because we’re contractually obligated to say it, this ain’t yer daddy’s classical music.
8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 | Bob Carr Theater, 401 W. Livingston St. | 407-839-0119 | drphillipscenter.org
| $29.50-$150