Just announced: Ska legend Monty Montgomery to play the Social

Montgomery is better known as "Mr. Symarip" from ska band Symarip (also knowsn as the Pyramids and the Bees), who cut a number of high energy skinhead ska anthems in the early 1970s including "Skinhead Moonstomp," "Skinhead Girl," and "All Change on the Bakerloo Line." He has continued touring and music music and has even been named as one of the Best Reggae artists of all time according to Billboard.
Montgomery will grace Orlando with his regal presence on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Tickets are available now for $15 and $20 at the door. Support comes from rocksteady titans Keith & Tex and local upstarts Control This!