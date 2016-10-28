The Heard

Friday, October 28, 2016

The Heard

Just announced: Ska legend Monty Montgomery to play the Social

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 12:35 PM

Jamaiican ska innovator Monty Montgomery has just announced an Orlando tour stop at the Social in December.

Montgomery is better known as "Mr. Symarip" from ska band Symarip (also knowsn as the Pyramids and the Bees), who cut a number of high energy skinhead ska anthems in the early 1970s including "Skinhead Moonstomp," "Skinhead Girl," and "All Change on the Bakerloo Line." He has continued touring and music music and has even been named as one of the Best Reggae artists of all time according to Billboard.

Montgomery will grace Orlando with his regal presence on Wednesday, Dec. 17. Tickets are available now for $15 and $20 at the door. Support comes from rocksteady titans Keith & Tex and local upstarts Control This! 

