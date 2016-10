click to enlarge Photo by Paris Visone

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna is bringing his "intimate acoustic evening" to Plaza Live this Saturday.The 13-and-over show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets run from $28.50-$45.We're not sure if his intimate show will go into any NFL-related rants, like yelling at the crowd about how the Seattle Seahawks "suck fuckin' big dick," (see video below) but here's to hoping...