Friday, October 28, 2016

Domino Records act Bob Moses elevate electronic music to live-band standards (The Social)

Posted By on Fri, Oct 28, 2016 at 2:04 PM

click to enlarge Bob Moses - BROOK LINDER
  • Brook Linder
  • Bob Moses
In constitution alone, Bob Moses (Oct. 27, The Social) already stands apart in the vast EDM sea. Not a single dude but rather a duo of Brooklyn-based Canadians, the rising Domino Records-worthy act merges house music with more sung forms of pop, the respective interests of the two members when they first joined forces. And they just made their Orlando debut.

Their sound – dance music that’s more suited to a sleek chaise longue than a sweaty club – rides the chill late-night frequency but introduces warm human pulse into the style’s usually ice-cool veins. The effect is fusion but not Frankenstein, and adds a welcome sense of song to the perpetual house groove.
click to enlarge Bob Moses at the Social
  • Bob Moses at the Social
And in terms of show, they would’ve qualified for the smart column of electronic acts just for showing some visual flair with their impressive light display. But on stage, these guys are even band-legit because they came packing a live drummer and guitar.
click to enlarge Bob Moses at the Social
  • Bob Moses at the Social
click to enlarge Bob Moses at the Social
  • Bob Moses at the Social
All of it unites in a convincingly dimensional and integrated stage experience. Even more noteworthy, it’s testament to Bob Moses as an exceptionally rare case of an EDM act that actually sounds better live.
click to enlarge Bob Moses at the Social
  • Bob Moses at the Social
click to enlarge Bob Moses at the Social
  • Bob Moses at the Social
click to enlarge Bob Moses at the Social
  • Bob Moses at the Social
This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Related Locations

