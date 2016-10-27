The Heard

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Vinyl For Charity sale happening at Owl's Attic this weekend

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 12:52 PM

click image PHOTO VIA VINYL FOR CHARITY/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Vinyl For Charity/Facebook
Do you want to turn your filthy, shameful obsession with hunting for records towards a good cause? You're in luck then, because this month's edition of the Vinyl for Charity Meetup is going down this weekend.

Flip through a diverse collection of classic LPs on offer, grab a handful, and all the money from sales that day go towards the Gift of Music nonprofit.

Meetup takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Owl's Attic in Audobon Park.

