Vinyl For Charity sale happening at Owl's Attic this weekend
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 12:52 PM
Do you want to turn your filthy, shameful obsession with hunting for records towards a good cause? You're in luck then, because this month's edition
of the Vinyl for Charity Meetup
is going down this weekend.
Flip through a diverse collection of classic LPs on offer, grab a handful, and all the money from sales that day go towards the Gift of Music
nonprofit.
Meetup takes place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6-10 p.m. at the Owl's Attic
in Audobon Park.
