Study says Orlando probably wouldn't survive a zombie apocalypse

"If there was a zombie apocalypse, would Orlando prevail or be overrun by the walking dead?"
According to a new study from job website CareerBuilder.com
, Orlando ranks 21 on the list of least likely to survive.
The study
looked at 53 of the largest U.S. metropolitan areas and was based eight different factors in four categories, which include the city's ability to defend against the virus, ability to contain the virus, ability to find a cure, and ability to outlast the epidemic with an ample food supply.
Orlando did do better than its neighbors considering Tampa ranked 52, and Miami ranked 49.
The City Beautiful should probably be a bit lower on this list considering our huge influx of tourists and how Orlando International Airport
is the second busiest airport in the state, registering nearly 40.2 million total passengers last year, with 13 percent being international travel.
However, all cities on the list still did better than the dead last New York City.
The study also found that 36 percent of workers said, if they were a zombie, they would feast on their co-workers.
So maybe hold your tongue the next time Deborah at the office steals your lunch because she may be coming for you next!