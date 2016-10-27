Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Study says Orlando probably wouldn't survive a zombie apocalypse

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 2:16 PM

click to enlarge jba-1789.jpg
"If there was a zombie apocalypse, would Orlando prevail or be overrun by the walking dead?"

According to a new study from job website CareerBuilder.com, Orlando ranks 21 on the list of least likely to survive. 

The study looked at 53 of the largest U.S. metropolitan areas and was based eight different factors in four categories, which include the city's ability to defend against the virus, ability to contain the virus, ability to find a cure, and ability to outlast the epidemic with an ample food supply.

Orlando did do better than its neighbors considering Tampa ranked 52, and Miami ranked 49.

The City Beautiful should probably be a bit lower on this list considering our huge influx of tourists and how Orlando International Airport is the second busiest airport in the state, registering nearly 40.2 million total passengers last year, with 13 percent being international travel. 

However, all cities on the list still did better than the dead last New York City.

The study also found that 36 percent of workers said, if they were a zombie, they would feast on their co-workers.

So maybe hold your tongue the next time Deborah at the office steals your lunch because she may be coming for you next! 
Jump to comments
  |  

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  2. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

  3. New 22-story apartment building breaks ground in downtown Orlando Read More

  4. Rubio and Murphy fight about Trump, Syria during second debate Read More

  5. Disney's new Star Wars ride may kick guests off and make them walk partway Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation