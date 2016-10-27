Tip Jar

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Postmates on-demand delivery service now live in Orlando – order now and get a free sandwich

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 1:33 PM

At long last, Orlando is one step closer to the dream of an anonymous person showing up to provide you with the full range of hangover cures — extra spicy burrito, iced caramel macchiato, bottle of Advil — and a replacement for the Lightning cable you can't goddamn find this morning ... 

Welcome, Postmates.

Postmates joins the current stable of delivery specialists like Doorstep Delivery, EatUp and Shipt but has a few clients not shared by others — notably, Trader Joe's. (Then again, Shipt will bring you liquor from ABC, so it's all about priorities.)

They launch today in Orlando with some fun free stuff. Items ordered from the Best of Orlando section are delivered free until Nov. 1 (you pay for the item, but there's no delivery charge), and today there are a couple of fully free items — three menu items from Chick-fil-A and a pick-two special from Panera that they will bring you completely gratis. And the first 500 customers to sign up can get $50 in delivery credit.

Postmates lists its "key partners" as including Starbucks, Apple, Walgreens, Chipotle, 7-Eleven and American Apparel, but none of those are available on the Orlando section as yet. Baby steps.
