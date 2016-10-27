Orlando Zombie Ball returns to Venue 578 with a party to die for

click to enlarge
You could spend your Halloween drunkenly begging neighbors for candy and eventually making it to a lame house party that only plays the Spooky Scary Skeletons remix, or you could actually have a good time this weekend at Orlando Weekly
’s Orlando Zombie Ball. The kind of party you’d die for includes free drinks for the first five hours; sick beats by BUZA and DJ Smilin’ Dan; a zombie outbreak scare zone; a live performance from the City Beautiful’s spookiest theater group, Phantasmagoria; and cash prizes for best costumes. Kudos to whichever one of you brings a sexy – or regular – Ken Bone getup to the party.
7 p.m.-2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 | Venue 578, 578 N. Orange Ave. | orlandozombieball.com
| $15-$65