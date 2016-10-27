One dead, another injured after shooting at Pine Hills barbershop

click image
Orange County deputies are investigating a late-night Wednesday shooting at a Pine Hills barbershop that left one man dead and another man injured.
Brian Berry
, 43, was killed in the gunfire that started around 8:15 p.m. at the Strictly Skillz barbershop
on 400 N. Pine Hills Road, according to a release from the Orange County Sheriff's Office. The gunfire also injured Reginald Trammel, 36.
Berry, who owned the barbershop, was also a community activist who had joined Trammel in filing a civil lawsuit against the Sheriff's Office and the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation for a SWAT-style raid on their barbershop. The Orlando Sentinel
reports the raid targeted barbershops in African American and Latino communities, and a federal court later ruled that deputies used excessive force and "violated barbers' rights."
Natalie Jackson, a local civil rights attorney who represented Berry and Trammel in their case, wrote on Facebook
that the barbers were known for giving away free backpacks and back-to-school haircuts for kids, and the shop was a place where black men could start a business for little cost.
"They and the other barbers at Strictly Skillz fought for the dignity of black lives and black businesses in the Pine Hills area," she writes. "To hear that Brian Berry has been killed and Reggie Trammel has been injured while working in the barbershop they loved and fought so hard in court to defend breaks my heart, and if I'm being honest, a little of my spirit."
The Sentinel
reports at least 14 people have been shot in less than a week in Orange County with three fatalities. Earlier on Wednesday, Orlando City Commissioner Regina Hill held a press conference with civic leaders and pastors to "push for a cease fire" after a shooting in Parramore.
“We must come together as a community to seek solutions to the violence that is claiming too many lives," Hill says in a statement. "We must work together to protect our families and make the streets of Parramore safer, our children are watching and they deserve a safe community to grow and thrive."