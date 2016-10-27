Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Bloggytown

Officials warn Florida residents to look out for loose rhesus monkey

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 3:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FWC
  • Photo via FWC
Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are warning Hudson Beach residents of a loose rhesus macaque monkey.  

According to the Tampa Bay Times, the FWC is scratching their heads as to how the animal, a non-native species, has ended up in the area.
click image A typical rhesus macaque monkey - PHOTO VIA MARIEKE IJSENDOORN-KUIJPERS/FLICKR
  • Photo via Marieke IJsendoorn-Kuijpers/Flickr
  • A typical rhesus macaque monkey
Is it a feral monkey? Someone's pet? What does it want? No one knows. 

Residents have been urged to secure their trash, and be on the lookout. Anyone who spots the monkey was asked to immediately contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922 and not approach the monkey.
click to enlarge PHOTO VIA FWC
  • Photo via FWC

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. New 22-story apartment building breaks ground in downtown Orlando Read More

  2. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  3. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

  4. Baldwin Park named one of the best neighborhoods in the U.S. for trick-or-treating Read More

  5. What to do in Orlando for Halloween 2016: parties and events Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation