Officials warn Florida residents to look out for loose rhesus monkey

A typical rhesus macaque monkey

Officials with theFlorida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are warning Hudson Beach residents of a loose rhesus macaque monkey.According to the Tampa Bay Times , the FWC is scratching their heads as to how the animal, a non-native species, has ended up in the area.Is it a feral monkey? Someone's pet? What does it want? No one knows.Residents have been urged to secure their trash, and be on the lookout. Anyone who spots the monkey was asked to immediately contact the Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-3922 and not approach the monkey.