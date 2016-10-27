The Gist

Thursday, October 27, 2016

New 'Once Upon A Time' projection show coming to Magic Kingdom

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 1:09 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DISNEYPARKSBLOG.COM
  • Photo via disneyparksblog.com
If you thought the ending of the Main Street Electrical parade was the only change Disney had in store for evenings at the Magic Kingdom, think again. 

Disney has announced that they will debut a new nightly projection show at the Magic Kingdom next month.

Once Upon a Time will begin on Nov. 4. The show will involve Mrs. Potts from Beauty and the Beast telling bedtime stories to her son Chip. The stories will take the form of projections on Cinderella Castle and will include characters from a wide variety of Disney movies, including Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, and The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

On its debut night, the show will be presented at 9:45 p.m. After that, performance times will vary based on park closing times.  

The new show will be replacing Magic Kingdom's current projection mapping show, Celebrate the Magic, which will have its last day Nov. 3.

Celebrate the Magic began showing back in 2012. 

 

