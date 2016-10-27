New 22-story apartment building breaks ground in downtown Orlando

click to enlarge Mill Creek Residential

click to enlarge Graphic via City of Orlando

click to enlarge Mill Creek Residential

Modera Central, a new 350 unit high-rise, broke ground at 150. E. Central Ave. in downtown Orlando Wednesday afternoon.The 22-story mixed-use tower will feature 1,2 and 3 bedroom units, an elevated pool deck with views of Lake Eola, 12, square-feet of ground floor retail space, and it will also host the new 25,000 square-foot University Club.According to the, Mill Creek Residential purchased the lot from the University Club for $6.85 million.The new University Club is expected to open fall of 2018.