Thursday, October 27, 2016

New 22-story apartment building breaks ground in downtown Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 1:52 PM

click to enlarge MILL CREEK RESIDENTIAL
  • Mill Creek Residential
Modera Central, a new 350 unit high-rise, broke ground at 150. E. Central Ave. in downtown Orlando Wednesday afternoon. 

The 22-story mixed-use tower will feature 1,2 and 3 bedroom units, an elevated pool deck with views of Lake Eola, 12, square-feet of ground floor retail space, and it will also host the new 25,000 square-foot University Club. 
click to enlarge GRAPHIC VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Graphic via City of Orlando
According to the Orlando Sentinel, Mill Creek Residential purchased the lot from the University Club for $6.85 million.

The new University Club is expected to open fall of 2018. 
click to enlarge MILL CREEK RESIDENTIAL
  • Mill Creek Residential

