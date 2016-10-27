Tip Jar

Thursday, October 27, 2016

Hello Kitty Cafe truck will be at Florida Mall on Saturday, Oct. 29

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 3:49 PM

Back in the early and mid-'90s, there was a Sanrio store in just about every mall in Central Florida.

Those stores don't exist anymore (and neither do some of the malls), but Sanrio's most popular creation, the wildly adorable Hello Kitty and Friends, most certainly does. And the Hello Kitty Café Truck will be making a stop at the Florida Mall on Saturday, Oct. 29. Find it parked just outside the Crayola Experience starting at 10 a.m.

The cutey-cute-cute truck will hang out until about 8 p.m. and will be selling equally cute treats (cookies, cakes, macarons and Hello Kitty merch) to fans of poor mouthless Kitty and her friends all day.

There'll even be a Hello Kitty for President cookie available to the first 50 guests who order one. You'll also get a bumper sticker. Personally, she has my vote. Make America Cute Again!


Related Locations

