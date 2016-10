EDM star Rezz headlines Midnight Masquerade at Venue 578 tonight

click image Photo via Rezz/Facebook

Excellent time for a rave at Venue 578 with young hypno-eyed EDM alien Rezz and mysterious ski-mask- clad house DJ Malaa. It's a Midnight Masquerade , so bust out your costume a day early.Things get eerie at 10 p.m. tonight at Venue 578 . Tickets running currently from $20-$25.