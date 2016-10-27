Thursday, October 27, 2016
EDM star Rezz headlines Midnight Masquerade at Venue 578 tonight
By Matthew Moyer
Excellent time for a rave at Venue 578 with young hypno-eyed EDM alien Rezz
and mysterious ski-mask- clad house DJ Malaa. It's a Midnight Masquerade
, so bust out your costume a day early.
Things get eerie at 10 p.m. tonight at Venue 578
. Tickets running currently from $20-$25.
