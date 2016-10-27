The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, October 27, 2016

The Gist

AIGA sponsors a charity pumpkin carving contest at GUTS Orlando

Posted By on Thu, Oct 27, 2016 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge VIA AIGA ORLANDO
As any McSweeney’s fan will tell you, it’s Decorative Gourd Season. And the king of those gourds is obviously the pumpkin. But if you’re out of ideas for what to carve into your spiceless orange canvas – a silly face? a scary face? a Trumpkin? – let the pros from AIGA inspire you at this competition. Serious pumpkinheads go, uh, head-to-head in a carving battle that shows off the skills of professional design teams. A local iteration of a national effort to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, GUTS Orlando donates all proceeds from registration fees, a silent auction, and food and drink sales to the local chapter. Stick around for an afterparty after these creative designers blow your mind with their hollowed-out Halloween masterpieces. 

2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 | The Milk District Pavilion, 2432 E. Robinson St. | orlando.aiga.org | gutsorlando.com | free


Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick User Submitted
    GUTS Pumpkin Carving Competition @ The Milk District Pavilion

    • Sat., Oct. 29, 2-9 p.m. free

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Statistically, you'll probably get in an accident on I-4 Read More

  2. Disney's new Star Wars ride may kick guests off and make them walk partway Read More

  3. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

  4. What to do in Orlando for Halloween 2016: parties and events Read More

  5. Orlando Ballet serves up plenty of thrills, chills and blood spills at their performance of 'Dracula' Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation