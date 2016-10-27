AIGA sponsors a charity pumpkin carving contest at GUTS Orlando

click to enlarge
As any McSweeney’s
fan will tell you, it’s Decorative Gourd Season. And the king of those gourds is obviously the pumpkin. But if you’re out of ideas for what to carve into your spiceless orange canvas – a silly face? a scary face? a Trumpkin? – let the pros from AIGA inspire you at this competition. Serious pumpkinheads go, uh, head-to-head in a carving battle that shows off the skills of professional design teams. A local iteration of a national effort to raise funds for the Make-A-Wish Foundation, GUTS Orlando donates all proceeds from registration fees, a silent auction, and food and drink sales to the local chapter. Stick around for an afterparty after these creative designers blow your mind with their hollowed-out Halloween masterpieces.
2-9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 | The Milk District Pavilion, 2432 E. Robinson St. | orlando.aiga.org
| gutsorlando.com
| free