Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Bloggytown

Trump speaks to Tallahassee crowd while sitting on top of haystack

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge An usually orange Trump sits behind podium on hay - SCREENGRAB VIA WCTV
  • Screengrab via WCTV
  • An usually orange Trump sits behind podium on hay
While speaking in front of a lively crowd in Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday evening, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump abandoned his podium and decided to rest his round orange body on a stack of hay. 

In front of thousand os supporters, Trump wasted no time slamming rising Obamacare premiums and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. "Let's close it out. Let's knock out Hillary Clinton. She is as crooked as a three-dollar bill, "said Trump, festively positioned on the back of an old-timey pickup truck. 

Today, the Trump campaign moves on to Charlotte, North Carolina, Kinston, North Carolina and Washington D.C.
 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's new Star Wars ride may kick guests off and make them walk partway Read More

  2. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

  3. Just a reminder that Publix Chicken Tender subs are only $5.99 this week Read More

  4. Marco Rubio boo'd off stage at Orlando's Calle Orange fest Read More

  5. Statistically, you'll probably get in an accident on I-4 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation