Trump speaks to Tallahassee crowd while sitting on top of haystack

click to enlarge Screengrab via WCTV

An usually orange Trump sits behind podium on hay

While speaking in front of a lively crowd in Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday evening, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump abandoned his podium and decided to rest his round orange body on a stack of hay.In front of thousand os supporters, Trump wasted no time slamming rising Obamacare premiums and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. "Let's close it out. Let's knock out Hillary Clinton. She is as crooked as a three-dollar bill, "said Trump, festively positioned on the back of an old-timey pickup truck.Today, the Trump campaign moves on to Charlotte, North Carolina, Kinston, North Carolina and Washington D.C.