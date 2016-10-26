Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Trump speaks to Tallahassee crowd while sitting on top of haystack
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 10:26 AM
Screengrab via WCTV
An usually orange Trump sits behind podium on hay
While speaking in front of a lively crowd in Tallahassee, Florida, Tuesday evening, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump abandoned his podium and decided to rest his round orange body on a stack of hay.
In front of thousand os supporters, Trump wasted no time slamming rising Obamacare premiums and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton. "
Let's close it out. Let's knock out Hillary Clinton. She is as crooked as a three-dollar bill, "said Trump, festively positioned on the back of an old-timey pickup truck.
Today, the Trump campaign moves on to Charlotte, North Carolina, Kinston, North Carolina and Washington D.C.
