click image Photo via Daikaiju/Facebook

Get a jump on Oct. 31 with this pre-Halloween show starring the Kiss-meets-Great-Muta-meets-Ventures trio Daikaiju , who may very well burn St. Matthews to the ground (figuratively, literally, whatever).Show starts at 9 p.m. tonight and is FREE. Support comes from Radicalized Youth (releasing their new tape) and Tight Genes.