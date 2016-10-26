Bloggytown

Rubio and Murphy gear up for second debate tonight

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 4:16 PM

Marco Rubio and Patrick Murphy will face off for the second and probably final debate Wednesday night in the race for U.S. Senate. 

Sponsored by Leadership Florida and the Florida Press Association, the debate begins 7 p.m. at Broward College in Davie. In Orlando, you can watch the debate on WFTV 9 or stream it on C-SPAN at 10 p.m. Debate moderators include WPBF 25 news anchor Todd McDermott, Miami Herald political reporter Patricia Mazzei and Tampa Bay Times executive editor Neil Brown. 

Rubio, the Republican incumbent and Murphy, a Jupiter Democrat, are neck-and-neck in the latest polls, with Rubio barely holding out above Murphy. Their first debate on Oct. 17 was a pretty heated battle, so expect some more of that and multiple mentions of the presidential candidates tonight. 

