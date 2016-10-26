The Gist

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

The Gist

Orlando Ballet serves up plenty of thrills, chills and blood spills at their performance of 'Dracula'

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click to enlarge gal_ob_dracula_promo_1_cmyk.jpg
Whether you’re a full-on balletomane or you’re just looking for a new way to celebrate Halloween this year, Orlando Ballet’s presentation of Dracula should be on your radar. Hard-core ballet fans will already know that choreographer Michael Pink’s version of Bram Stoker’s vampire story is full of thrills, chills and plenty of blood spilled, but even if you don’t know a battement from a baseball bat, you’re in for a serious treat. This production – choreographed, designed and scored by Michael Pink, Ken Russell and Phillip Feeney – upends the usual ballet tropes to enfold the audience in a darkly terrifying and cinematic experience. A Milwaukee reviewer (of that city’s presentation of Dracula) called it “a ballet so riveting, so enticing, so frightening and irresistible that you can hardly stand to blink. … It makes you jump in your seat, fearfully cling to the stranger sitting next to you and howl with terrified delight.” Sounds like a nice alternative – or addition? – to Halloween Horror Nights.

8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 28-30 | Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org | $35-$95


