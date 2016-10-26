Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Tip Jar

Next up for Winter Park's Lakeside Crossing: Brownies!

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 12:38 PM

click to enlarge brown1.jpg
Chuys Tex-Mex and Bulla Gastrobar are doing brisk business in Winter Park's Lakeside Crossing shopping center, and Hawaiian-Asian-sushi joint Kona Grill has announced a Nov. 21 opening.
click to enlarge brown2.jpg

Now comes word that Brazilian brownie-and-coffee chain Brownieria will open in the coming weeks inside the shiny new retail/entertainment complex.

The café specializes in coffee and baked goods, including desserts, breads and, as their moniker suggests, brownies.

Brownieria will offer a full breakfast and lunch menu along with sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly options.

This will be Brownieria's first location outside of Brazil.

For more, visit Brownieria's website or Facebook page.
Jump to comments

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's new Star Wars ride may kick guests off and make them walk partway Read More

  2. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

  3. Just a reminder that Publix Chicken Tender subs are only $5.99 this week Read More

  4. Rick Scott quietly shifts Florida courts rightward, leaving a judicial legacy that will far outlast his tenure Read More

  5. Marco Rubio boo'd off stage at Orlando's Calle Orange fest Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation