Next up for Winter Park's Lakeside Crossing: Brownies!

click to enlarge
Chuys Tex-Mex and Bulla Gastrobar
are doing brisk business in Winter Park's Lakeside Crossing shopping center, and Hawaiian-Asian-sushi joint Kona Grill has announced a Nov. 21 opening.
click to enlarge
Now comes word that Brazilian brownie-and-coffee chain Brownieria
will open in the coming weeks inside the shiny new retail/entertainment complex.
The café specializes in coffee and baked goods, including desserts, breads and, as their moniker suggests, brownies.
Brownieria will offer a full breakfast and lunch menu along with sugar-free, gluten-free, and vegan-friendly options.
This will be Brownieria's first location outside of Brazil.
For more, visit Brownieria's website
or Facebook page
.