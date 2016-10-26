Jerry Springer will host The Price Is Right Live in Orlando

click to enlarge Photo via Dr. Phillips Center

Jerry Springer is collaborating with The Price Is Right Live to bring Orlando fans the chance to win fabulous at Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts.





The game show will be held in the Walt Disney Theater, where Springer will host two back-to-back shows on Sunday, April 2 at 3:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The Price Is Right is the longest-running game show in television, and over the past 10 years has started a live version that tours across North America.



So far, the live show has given over $12 million in cash prizes.



Hopefully some more of that wealth spreads to Orlando viewers. Contestants will be able to win cash, appliances, vacations and maybe even a brand new car. Tickets are on sale starting at $36.50.