Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Head to IKEA for the 'Cook and Eat Your Way' event on Nov. 5

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 1:30 PM

IMAGE COURTESY IKEA
  • Image courtesy IKEA
There are so many reasons you should be buying your kitchen supplies at IKEA, especially spatulas, spoons, cutting boards, measuring utensils and all the other tools that get so used and beaten up during marathon cooking sessions during the holidays. Not to mention some of the cutest dishware we've ever seen, and it just keeps getting cuter.

On Nov. 5, IKEA is sponsoring a nationwide event called "Cook and Eat Your Way," which features some of the coolest IKEA kitchen products to grace the big-box shelves. They'll have demos, treats, deals and giveaways throughout the day. 

Each IKEA will have a specific list of activities — you can find the one for Orlando here. Kids can participate in a culinary-themed scavenger hunt through Smäland while adults taste traditional Swedish dishes (beyond meatballs) and lounge in the GlöggGarten.

The event is only for IKEA Family members and their families. Not an IKEA Family member? Join for free here.

IKEA Orlando
4092 Eastgate Drive
888-888-4532
ikea.com

