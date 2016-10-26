The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

The Heard

Foreign Dissent funnels world punk rock into Orlando, No Fun takes the gold (Will's Pub)

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 9:54 AM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
The Caulfield Cult
  • The Caulfield Cult
There are many events each year that ramp up to the massive punk-rock reveille of the Fest in Gainesville but none are as intently global as Foreign Dissent, the international punk showcase organized by Orlando promoter Punching Babies. And it’s one affair that has thankfully bloomed into a local tradition.
click to enlarge The Caulfield Cult at Will's Pub
  • The Caulfield Cult at Will's Pub
The thing about Foreign Dissent is that, in all three of its years so far, never have I seen even one of these bands before. That’s because almost all of them make their Orlando debuts at this event. In fact, I’d never even heard of these acts. And it’s precisely that element of discovery that makes Foreign Dissent so fresh and evergreen.

Now, of course a person in my line of work would find something like that refreshing. In my scene experience, however, I am also painfully aware that this thirst is not universal. But the fact that Foreign Dissent enjoys solid support speaks well of the curiosity of at least these punk-rock listeners. It’s a beautiful thing when you’re walking up to the venue and you see the singer of several notable local punk bands (Brett Beavers of Moat Cobra, Destructonomicon, etc.), ask him what’s up and he tells you he’s going to see a bunch of bands he’s never heard before and that he’s excited about it. Lack of curiosity is probably the single most hindering deficiency in our music scene here and to see it overcome in any instance is always a triumph.
Traverse - MARTIN SEK
  • Martin Sek
  • Traverse
Those who opened their ears and minds to this year’s edition (Oct. 24, Will’s Pub) got a five-band stampede of quality and range spanning three continents, including the classic anthem-punk of France’s Traverse, the folk-punk of England’s Ducking Punches and the emo of Singapore’s the Caulfield Cult, which was true of heart and legit enough to still have hardcore in its DNA.
click to enlarge Lemmiwinks
  • Lemmiwinks
Perhaps the most interesting band on the bill were Panama’s Lemmiwinks, who have a dynamic attack that’s all angles and aggression. They also have a funny-ass backstory about them responding to their former bassist screwing another member’s wife by booting him, teaching his baby-faced 16-year-old brother bass and then taking the kid out on tour internationally. Now that’s punk (and also a little bit country).
click to enlarge No Fun
  • No Fun
But the best overall band this year was German trio No Fun. An exceptionally effective combo of garage and pop-punk that taps all the virtues of each, they’re one of those rare cake-and-eat-it-too bands. They’re fun and fierce, classic and now.
click to enlarge No Fun at Will's Pub
  • No Fun at Will's Pub
click to enlarge No Fun at Will's Pub
  • No Fun at Will's Pub
This third chapter proved again that Foreign Dissent is one of those live summits where both musicians and listeners are openly grateful for one another. In terms of artistic exchange, shows like this are as pure as it gets. With positive cred radiating in all directions – for the bands into the Orlando scene consciousness and for the city back out to the world – this annual Punching Babies production has grown into one of the area’s most enriching and uplifting events.

///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com


Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's new Star Wars ride may kick guests off and make them walk partway Read More

  2. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

  3. Marco Rubio boo'd off stage at Orlando's Calle Orange fest Read More

  4. Just a reminder that Publix Chicken Tender subs are only $5.99 this week Read More

  5. Statistically, you'll probably get in an accident on I-4 Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation