Culture Pop at the Maitland Art Center pays tribute to Art Under the Stars

Derek Gores
"Full Volume London"
The Rotary Club of Maitland’s art festival, Art Under the Stars, began 40 years ago as an outdoor celebration of fine art. Participation in the festival has helped lead several artists to success, including John Petrey and Derek Gores. In the Maitland Art Center's new exhibit, Marking 40 Years of the Rotary Arts Festival
, Gores and Petrey create beauty from recycled metal, rubber, plastic and other materials; Culture Pop! celebrates the opening of the exhibit, the first since the Art & History Museums – Maitland received a massive restoration and renovation that both uncovers historic detail and upgrades the campus with new technology. Attendees will also be treated to complimentary food, a cash bar, live music by DJ Nigel John, poetry readings, and more. Just as their website says, it’s “not your typical art exhibition opening.”
6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28 | Maitland Art Center, 231 W. Packwood Ave., Maitland | 407-539-2181 | artandhistory.org
| $5