Wednesday, October 26, 2016

Actress Alfre Woodard celebrates Hillary's birthday in Orlando today with early voter birthday bash

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 2:02 PM

PHOTO VIA ALFRE WOODARD/TWITTER
  • Photo via Alfre Woodard/Twitter
Early voters can celebrate Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's 69th birthday tonight with Luke Cage actress Alfre Woodard.

The party starts at 5 p.m. at the Downtown Orlando Recreation Center, which is currently an early voting center. 

Three birthday celebrations supporting early votes for Hillary are happening in Florida today, including one in Miami with Josh Gad, who swung by UCF yesterday afternoon.

Today, Clinton is rallying for early votes in Lake Worth and Tampa. On Friday, President Barack Obama will campaign for Hillary at the CFE arena. 

