Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Actress Alfre Woodard celebrates Hillary's birthday in Orlando today with early voter birthday bash
Posted
By Marimar Toledo
on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 2:02 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Alfre Woodard/Twitter
Early voters can celebrate Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's 69th birthday tonight with Luke Cage
actress Alfre Woodard.
The party starts at 5 p.m. at the Downtown Orlando Recreation Center, which is currently an early voting center.
Three birthday celebrations supporting early votes for Hillary are happening in Florida today, including one in Miami with Josh Gad
, who swung by UCF yesterday afternoon.
Today, Clinton is rallying for early votes in Lake Worth and Tampa. On Friday, President Barack Obama will campaign for Hillary
at the CFE arena.
Tags: hillary clinton, democrats, election year, alfre woodard, early voting, barack obama, Image