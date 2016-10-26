16 free concerts happening in Orlando this week (10/26-11/1)

click to enlarge
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Photo via Golden Pelicans/Facebook
Golden Pelicans
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Daikaiju, Radicalized Youth, Tight Genes
9 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Nirvanna (Nirvana Tribute)
8 pm at Otters on the River, 4380 Carraway Place, Sanford.
Friday, Oct. 28
Tenement, Golden Pelicans, Wet Nurse, Secret Tracers, DFMK
Friday 9 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Beemo
Friday 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Groove Principle
9 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Oak Hill Drifters
8:30 pm at The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road.
Sunday, Oct. 30
Music in the Library: Bakey and Betty
6:30 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Monday, Oct. 31
Open Mic Hip-Hop
9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Bloody Jug Band
8 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.
Tuesday, Nov. 1
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.