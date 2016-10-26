The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, October 26, 2016

The Heard

16 free concerts happening in Orlando this week (10/26-11/1)

Posted By on Wed, Oct 26, 2016 at 9:00 AM

click to enlarge Golden Pelicans - PHOTO VIA GOLDEN PELICANS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Golden Pelicans/Facebook
  • Golden Pelicans
Wednesday, Oct. 26
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
Daikaiju, Radicalized Youth, Tight Genes 9 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.

Thursday, Oct. 27
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Nirvanna (Nirvana Tribute) 8 pm at Otters on the River, 4380 Carraway Place, Sanford.

Friday, Oct. 28
Tenement, Golden Pelicans, Wet Nurse, Secret Tracers, DFMK Friday 9 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Beemo Friday 8:30 pm at Fiddler's Green, 544 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.

Saturday, Oct. 29
Groove Principle 9 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Oak Hill Drifters 8:30 pm at The Smiling Bison, 745 Bennett Road.

Sunday, Oct. 30
Music in the Library: Bakey and Betty 6:30 pm; Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.

Monday, Oct. 31
Open Mic Hip-Hop 9:30 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park.
The Bloody Jug Band 8 pm at The Geek Easy, 114 S. Semoran Blvd., Winter Park.

Tuesday, Nov. 1
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Disney's new Star Wars ride may kick guests off and make them walk partway Read More

  2. Jimmy Buffett wants Florida to vote no on solar, yes on medical marijuana Read More

  3. Marco Rubio boo'd off stage at Orlando's Calle Orange fest Read More

  4. Statistically, you'll probably get in an accident on I-4 Read More

  5. Just a reminder that Publix Chicken Tender subs are only $5.99 this week Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation