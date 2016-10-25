Statistically, you'll probably get in an accident on I-4

click to enlarge
Photo via morris.gsr750/Instagram
Chances are you probably have been stuck waiting an eternity in standstill traffic behind a crash scene on I-4. Probably more than once.
Interstate 4 is among the most dangerous highways in the United States, according to statistics from the driving safety app, EverDrive
.
EverDrive gathers data and habits from over 38,000 drivers. A new analysis has used the information in EverDrive to put together a list of the most lethal highways in the United States, with I-4 topping the list, according to CityLab
.
Other interstates on the list are also in the southern U.S., including I-10, which runs from Florida to California, and I-45, which is located in Texas.
According to the data from EverDrive, southern states have some of the highest rates of distracted driving. On average, Floridians look at their phones 1.4 times per car trip. The national average is 1.1 times. The large volume of cars on highways is also a factor
, as many of these states see over a quarter-million cars per day.
Distracted driving can include texting, talking on the phone, tending to kids, eating, adjusting the radio, or doing anything else that would take your attention from the road. In 2015, Orange County had the highest rate
of distracted driving related crashes in the state.
Back in August, SmartAsset named Florida drivers the worst in the country
, for factors like having the second lowest number of insured drivers in the nation at just 76.2 percent, and Googling "traffic ticket" more than any other state.