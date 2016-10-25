Ravello at the Four Seasons celebrates Alba's coveted white truffle

If it's October, it must be white truffle season, and leave it to none other than the Four Seasons Resort to bring in one of the most prized and rare truffles known to man: the Alba white truffle.
For the uninitiated, the white truffle's earthy pungency has been known to elicit wanton utterances of pleasure among its deep-pocketed fan base. The now-famous "Shave this bitch" incident involving P-Diddy is etched in truffle lore, and recounted here in hilarious detail by the restaurant's equally famous proprietor, Daniel Boulud (it starts at the 45-second mark):
Executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi, along with guest chefs from Italy's IFSE Culinary Institute, will prepare the extravagant meal, of which house-made pastas will be an inevitable part. A dessert party in Capa's private dining room follows the feast featuring cannoli, tiramisu, gelato and coffee.
Executive chef Fabrizio Schenardi
Cost of the dinner is $175, which is a relative pittance compared to the cost of procuring one of these nuggets of sybaritic opulence (Schenardi dropped $2,500 per pound).