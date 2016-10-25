Pre-pre-pare for the Fest with Orlando's Pre-Pre-Fest punk party tonight

If you can’t make it up to Gainesville for the big weekend take in this two-stage pregaming punkfest, Orlando Pre-Pre Fest. Two stages, sixteen+ acts from all over the country tonight at Will's Pub.
Stacked ineup includes Timeshares, Dikembe, Dowsing, Joe McMahon
(Smoke or Fire), Ratboys, Slingshot Dakota, Debt Neglector, You Vandal, Awkward Age, Dan Web and the Spiders, Henretta, Luvlost, Lost Boy, Irish Handcuffs, Aloha Broha, Tourist Season.
Music starts early at 5 p.m. today. Ticket prices are being kept low at $15.