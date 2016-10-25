Tip Jar

Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Konbini at East End Market closing Oct. 31

Posted By on Tue, Oct 25, 2016 at 9:05 AM

Konbini at East End Market – the one-stop convenience shop for all things Japanese – will close on Monday, Oct. 31.

The trio of Lordfer Lalicon, Mark Berdin and Jennifer Banagale will close the store as they prepare to open their boutique sushi/omakase restaurant Kadence in the former Winter Park Beer Co. space sometime in December or January.

The good news is that a smaller version of Konbini will occupy the new space with a more focused selection of sake, chirashi bowls, onigiri, Japanese specialty goods and house condiments.

John Rife, owner and founder of the East End Market, says the Konbini space will likely be used for pop-ups to add some variety through the holidays, and possibly long-term.

"We may keep that space as a permanent pop-up since it offers us a space to incubate businesses even before they're ready for a long-term commitment," says Rife.

In the meantime, you can get a taste of what to expect at Kadence when the trio host 10-course, 10-person sake dinners Nov. 11, 12 and 13 at Washburn Imports in Ivanhoe Village.

